

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $24.8 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $548.5 million from $442.0 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $0.7 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.01 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $548.5 Mln vs. $442.0 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUN COMMUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de