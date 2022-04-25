

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $216 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $3.16 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $216 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q1): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $2.00 to $2.10 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $8.00 to $8.20



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROWN HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de