

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported fiscal year net income attributable to shareholders of 143.0 billion yen compared to 153.1 billion yen, previous year. Net income per share was 45.23 yen compared to 48.63 yen. For the full year period, net revenue were 1.36 trillion yen, a decrease of 2.7 percent year on year.



Fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 31.0 billion yen. Net profit to shareholders per share was 9.89 yen. Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 340.8 billion yen, up 100 percent year on year.







