

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L), on Tuesday, reported first-quarter attributable production of 80,889 gold equivalent ounces or 5.8 million silver equivalent ounces with a better than expected result from Inmaculada offset by further disruption from Covid-19 impacting San Jose in Argentina and lower than expected grades at Pallancata.



Further, the company noted that it is on track to meet its overall attributable production target for 2022 of 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces or 26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



Also, the company reiterated that its all-in sustaining cost for 2022 is on track to be in line with the guidance of between $1,330 and $1,370 per gold equivalent ounce or $18.5 and $19.0 per silver equivalent ounce.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOCHSCHILD MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de