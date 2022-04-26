

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $93.0M, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $108.0 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $95.2 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $723.6M from $694.3M last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.55 to $5.75



