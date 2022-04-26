DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $93.0M, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $108.0 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $95.2 million or $1.07 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $723.6M from $694.3M last year.
Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $93.0M. vs. $108.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $723.6M vs. $694.3M last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.55 to $5.75
