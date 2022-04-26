Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022

WKN: 929198 ISIN: US9113121068 Ticker-Symbol: UPAB 
Tradegate
26.04.22
13:15 Uhr
181,30 Euro
+4,16
+2,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
Realtime Geld Brief Zeit
180,72181,6413:22
180,72181,6613:22
Unternehmen / Aktien Kurs %
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC181,30+2,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.