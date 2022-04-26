

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $370.8 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $409.6 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $5.00 billion from $4.66 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $370.8 Mln. vs. $409.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $5.00 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $9.25 - $9.65



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de