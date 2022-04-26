

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY), a transport and logistics company, on Tuesday posted a significant surge in its earnings for the first quarter, citing strong demand leading to improvement in all key figures compared to last year.



For the first quarter of the fiscal 2022, the Swiss company reported its earnings at CHF 832 million or CHF 6.50 per share, compared with CHF 318 million or CHF 2.64 per share, reported for the same period a year ago.



Profit before tax was CHF 1.12 billion, compared with CHF 430 million of last year. The Group's EBIT for the period was also moved up to CHF 1.12 billion, from CHF 431 million of the previous year.



Owing to strong demand for the company's services, the Swiss firm generated an EBITDA of CHF 1.30 billion, versus CHF 611 million, reported for the first quarter of 2021.



Amidst persisting war in Ukraine and its impact, the logistic company registered a net turnover of CHF 10.15 billion, higher than CHF 6.03 billion, reported a year ago.







