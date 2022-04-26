

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.97 billion, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $2.30 billion, or $5.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.97 Bln. vs. $2.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.59 vs. $5.07 last year.



