

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $373.6 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $338.2 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $378.3 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.34 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $373.6 Mln. vs. $338.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 to $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.36 - $1.44 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $5.5 to $6.0 Bln



