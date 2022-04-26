

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):



Earnings: -$38 million in Q1 vs. $26 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q1 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.63 per share Revenue: $1.87 billion in Q1 vs. $1.54 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $8 Bln



