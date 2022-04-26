

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter results on Tuesday, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022, due to 'uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 environment in China.'



Looking forward, the company now expects fiscal year 2022 net sales of $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion and earnings of $5.00 to $5.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.46 per share and revenues of $1.14 billion.



Previously, the company expected sales of $1.125 billion to $1.225 billion and earnings of $5.25 to $6.00 per share.



Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, 'Despite some sales softness across a few key markets and ongoing inflationary pressures, our first quarter operating results were within the range reflected in our internal forecast. We are, however, reducing our net sales and diluted EPS outlook for fiscal 2022 due to the elevated uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 environment in China.'







