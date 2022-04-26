

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, real estate company UDR, Inc. (UDR), lifted its outlook for the full year 2022 and issued and outlook for the second quarter.



The company now expects earnings of $0.24 to $0.30, FFO per share of $2.24 to $2.30 and AFFO per share of $2.05 to $2.11.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.22 to $0.30, FFO per share of $2.22 to $2.30 and AFFO per share of $2.02 to $2.10.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently earnings of $0.21 per share for the full year.



For the second quarter, UDR expects earnings of $0.04 to $0.06 per hare, FFO per share of $0.55 to $0.57 and AFFO per share of $0.50 to $0.52. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.04 per share.



Tom Toomey, UDR's Chairman and CEO, said, 'Based on these current trends and the innovative operating initiatives we continue to implement, we raised full-year 2022 guidance expectations, further exemplifying the ongoing value our team creates for our stakeholders in what was already expected to be one of the best years in UDR's history.'







