

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year, accelerating from 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year in the three months prior.



China will see March numbers for industrial profits; in February, profits were up 5.0 percent on year.







