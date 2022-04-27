

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) Wednesday announced its first-quarter report of its 2021-2025 sustainability program. The company also confirmed its continued focus on advancing towards its mid-term Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG commitments.



The company said it remains focused on sustainability transformations in the first quarter of 2022, despite complex and challenging social and market dynamics.



Schneider Electric said its first-quarter results are on track towards end year objective of 4.70 out of 10, with a compiled score of 4.00.



With its Schneider Sustainability Impact or SSI dashboard, the company tracks and discloses quarterly progress to meet concrete targets related to climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities.



In the quarter, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure solutions helped customers and suppliers make significant decarbonization progress, and reduce their CO2 emissions by 358 million tonnes since 2018.



The company hosted a three-month exhibition in partnership with the Solar Impulse Foundation.



Schneider Electric now only uses recycled cardboard in all its distribution centers in India, China and Europe, and is progressing on green materials.



Schneider Electric also launched a pilot project with over 100 strategic suppliers to help set up its decent work program that will be rolled-out later this year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de