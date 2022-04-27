

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its first quarter net income and earnings per share increased to $747 million or $0.79 per share from $364 million or $0.39 per share, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net revenues totaled $3.55 billion, a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.49 billion in revenue.



At the mid-point, for the second quarter, the company expects net revenues to be $3.75 billion, an increase of 5.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; and gross margin of about 46.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points.



STMicroelectronics said it continues to drive the company based on a plan for fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.







