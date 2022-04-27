

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L), on Wednesday, reported strong system support performance during the first three months of 2022, and said it now expects full year Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be around the top of the range of analyst expectations, subject to continued good operational performance.



Reflecting the improved outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, the Group expects net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to be significantly below 2x by the end of 2022.



Drax CEO Will Gardiner said, 'In the first quarter of 2022 we delivered a strong system support performance as our reliable, renewable electricity continued to support UK energy security and helped to keep the lights on for millions of British homes and businesses...'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DRAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de