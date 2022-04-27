

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L, LYG) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit before tax declined 14 percent to 1.62 billion pounds from last year's 1.90 billion pounds.



Profit after tax was 1.20 billion pounds or 1.5 pence per share, down from 1.40 billion pounds or 1.8 pence per share a year ago.



Underlying profit declined 7 percent from last year to 1.79 billion pounds, while underlying profit before impairment grew 26 percent to 1.96 billion pounds driven by strong net income growth.



Net income grew 12 percent to 4.11 billion pounds from prior year's 3.66 billion pounds, with higher net interest and other income, alongside low operating lease depreciation.



Underlying net interest income increased 10 percent to 2.95 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said it is enhancing its guidance for 2022 for banking net interest margin, which is now expected to be above 270 basis points.



The company previously expected banking net interest margin above 260 basis points.







