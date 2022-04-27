

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK), on Wednesday, announced that Steve Mogford has expressed his wish to step down as CEO and retire from the Board early 2023.



Following a comprehensive internal and external evaluation process, the United Utilities Board appointed Louise Beardmore, the company's Customer Service and People Director, as Steve Mogford's successor. Steve will continue to lead United Utilities until his retirement, working with, and supported by, Louise.



To enable a smooth transition, the company stated that Louise will join the Boards of United Utilities Group Plc and United Utilities Water Limited as CEO designate on 1 May 2022. She will lead the creation of the company's PR24 business plan, covering the next five year regulatory period.







