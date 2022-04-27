

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) on Wednesday reported net earnings of 121.4 million euros or 0.81 euros per share in the first quarter, higher than 109.2 million euros or 0.73 euros per share a year earlier. The higher earnings reflect increased sales on improved demand.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose 27% to 196 million euros from 154.3 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the quarter was 1.912 billion euros, a currency-adjusted growth of 19.7% from 1.549 billion euros last year, backed by increased demand.



Looking forward to 2022, Puma expects a currency-adjusted sales growth of at least 10%. EBIT in 2022 is expected to be between 600 million euros and 700 million euros, in line with the company's previous guidance.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PUMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de