

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter total income, excluding recoveries, grew 8 percent to 1.75 billion pounds from last year's 1.62 billion pounds. The growth was 7.6 percent at constant currency rates, and 6.8 percent adjusting for the actions LSEG has taken in response to the Ukraine and Russia conflict.



Total income including recoveries increased 7.1 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent at constant currency rates to 1.83 billion pounds.



Gross profit increased 7.6 percent to 1.59 billion pounds from 1.48 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said it is on track to meet all financial targets.



David Schwimmer, CEO said, 'LSEG has delivered a good first quarter, with strong underlying performance across all divisions... The Group is well positioned and we look forward to further progress during the rest of 2022.'







