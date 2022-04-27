

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its first quarter attributable gold production was 149,792 ounce, down 34.4% from the previous year primarily due to a lower volume of ore processed and ore grade at Herradura.



But quarterly attributable silver production was 13.3 million ounce (including Silverstream), up 5.1% from last year primarily due to a higher contribution of ore from Juanicipio, offset by the anticipated lower volume of ore processed at Saucito.



The company reaffirmed 2022 guidance. Attributable silver production is expected to be in the range of 50.5 million ounce to 56.5 million ounce (including Silverstream) while attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 600 thousand ounce to 650 thousand ounce.







