

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $560 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $506 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $4.01 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $560 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.9 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de