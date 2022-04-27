

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $928.5 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $810.7 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $929.5 million or $2.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.51 billion from $4.10 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $928.5 Mln. vs. $810.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q3): $4.51 Bln vs. $4.10 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de