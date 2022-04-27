

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the second quarter, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) expects earnings to be $0.19 to $0.23 per share. Excluding items, earnings are seen at $0.41 to $0.43. The company expects sales growth to be 3-6% for the period.



24 analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of 44 cents a share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items. The consensus estimate for sales stands at $3.27 billion.



For the full year, it expects net earnings of $0.78 to $0.88 a share and adjusted earnings of $1.74 to $1.79. Sales are expected to grow 7 to 9 percent on a reported basis and about 6.5 to 8.5 percent on an organic basis.



Analysts on average expect earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $12.84 billion.



For the first quarter, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $97 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $562 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $3.03 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $97 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.41 - $0.43 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $1.74 to $1.79



(Corrects headline to change the quarter to Q1; Adds Outlook)







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de