

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $346 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $401 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.80 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.70 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.650 - $2.950 Bln



