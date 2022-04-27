

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its first quarter total revenue rose to 206.0 million euros from 183.1 million euros last year. It represented growth in constant currency of 8 percent year-on-year.



EBIT was 30.0 million euros up from 15.3 million euros in the prior year.



The Group's operating EBITA (non-IFRS) was 40.9 million euros compared to 24.5 million euros in the previous year.



The Group has reiterated its guidance for the full year 2022. The Group's organic guidance ranges, at constant currency; except for margin, are: total product revenue growth between 7 percent and 11 percent; Operating margin between 20 percent and 22 percent.



The Group also reconfirmed its mid-term ambitions for the organic business: 1 billion euros Group revenue, 25 percent to 30 percent operating margin, 85 percent to 90 percent recurring product revenue and roughly 15 percent Digital Business CAGR in 2023.







