

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):



Earnings: -$3.1 billion in Q1 vs. $3.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.78 in Q1 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 billion or $0.38 per share for the period.



Revenue: $34.5 billion in Q1 vs. $36.2 billion in the same period last year.



