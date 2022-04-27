

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$4.98 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$121.00 million, or -$1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.60 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.9% to $467.60 million from $296.17 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$4.98 Mln. vs. -$121.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.05 vs. -$1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $467.60 Mln vs. $296.17 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELMERICH & PAYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de