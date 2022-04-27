

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):



Earnings: $2.53 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.28 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $3.31 in Q1 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$306 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $0.94 billion in Q1 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



