

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $262.04 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $142.22 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $262.04 Mln. vs. $142.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.32 Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 - $6.45



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de