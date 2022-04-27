

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $128 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $640 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $128 Mln. vs. $640 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $2.80 - $3.00



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de