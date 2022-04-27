

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY):



Earnings: -$1.05 million in Q3 vs. -$0.39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $96.17 million in Q3 vs. $102.56 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $420 - $430 Mln



