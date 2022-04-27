

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, real estate firm AvalonBay Community, Inc (AVB) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.



Looking forward to full year 2022, AvalonBay now expects earnings of $6.05 to $6.45 per share, FFO per share of $9.37 to $9.77, Core FFO per share of $9.38 to $9.78.



Previously, AvalonBay expected earnings of $6.56 to $7.06 per share, FFO per share of $9.28 to $9.78, Core FFO per share of $9.30 to $9.80.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.98 per share for the full year 2022.







