

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $134.3 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $200.4 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.7 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $973.2 million from $894.8 million last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $134.3 Mln. vs. $200.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $973.2 Mln vs. $894.8 Mln last year.



