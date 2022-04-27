

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $455.7 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $619.9 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $524.2 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.44 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $455.7 Mln. vs. $619.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.60 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.67 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875 - $915 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $5.45 - $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $4.60 - $4.70 Bln



