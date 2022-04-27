

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $31.67 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $49.87 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $40.14 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $545.26 million from $537.14 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



