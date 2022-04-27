

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $842 million from $888 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $158 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $842 Mln vs. $888 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.39 to $4.49



