

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.628 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February (originally -0.8 percent).



For the first quarter of 2022, retail sales fell 0.8 percent on quarter but rose 0.4 percent on year at 37.389 trillion yen.



On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 0.9 percent - again topping expectations for 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February (originally -0.8 percent).



Commercial sales were up 2.6 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year at 53.123 trillion yen, while wholesale sales gained 2.6 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year at 39.495 trillion yen.







