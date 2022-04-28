

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, Thursday said it expects first-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above market expectations.



For the first quarter, consolidated revenue is expected to be 1.92 billion euros, higher than prior year's 1.44 billion euros. At constant currency rates, revenue growth would be 26.4 percent.



Revenue would exceed latest market expectations of around 1.84 billion euros.



Further, AEBITDA for the first quarter would be 99.3 million euros, down from last year's 159.2 million euros, but will exceed latest market expectations of 67.9 million euros.



For fiscal 2022, the company confirmed its previous outlook for revenue growth on a constant currency basis between 20 percent and 26 percent and an AEBITDA between 500 million euros and 580 million euros.







