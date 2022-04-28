

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), on Thursday, reported Q1 net income CHF 447 million, down 29.9%, compared to CHF 638 million last year.



Net revenue for the quarter slipped 1.2% to CHF 2.77 billion from CHF 2.80 billion generated in the prior year period.



As at the end of March 2022, Swisscom had connected more than 4.8 million or around 90% of homes and businesses to its ultra-fast broadband service. Meanwhile, over 4 million or 74% of homes and businesses enjoy fast connections with speeds of more than 200 Mbps.



'Swisscom delivered a pleasing performance in the first quarter of 2022, once again reporting strong operating income,' said CEO Urs Schaeppi. 'We're not letting up. In a highly competitive market, we are achieving success with our products, service and infrastructure. Our bedrock is our network. This has received several awards in recent weeks, including winning CHIP's mobile network test for the seventh time in a row...'



FY22 Outlook



Looking ahead, Swisscom expects fiscal 2022 net revenue to be in the range of CHF 11.1 billion - CHF 11.2 billion, EBITDA of around CHF 4.4 billion and capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion.



Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom stated that it will propose to pay an unchanged, attractive dividend of CHF 22 per share for the 2022 financial year at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.







