

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its first quarter group sales rose 13.9% to 2.22 billion euros from 1.95 billion euros last year. Organic sales increased 10.3%.



Organic sales in the Consumer segment increased 11.6% to 1.8 billion euros with growth contributions coming from all regions and all brands.



The Consumer segment had a very strong start to 2022. Due to the continued high volatility and the associated limited forecasting ability, however, Beiersdorf is not changing the forecast for full-year sales in the Consumer segment, the company said.



Beiersdorf confirmed its forecast of mid single-digit sales growth for 2022.



The Group expects sales growth in the mid single-digit range in 2022. The Group's operating EBIT margin from continuing operations before special factors is expected to be on last year's level.







