

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French designer and builder of electrical systems, on Thursday posted a rise in sales for the first quarter, particularly on increased revenue from defense & security, and digital identity & security segments.



In addition, the company has also reaffirmed its sales guidance of the fiscal 2022 as the first quarter sales and order intake figures meet its expectations.



For the first three-month period of 2022, the French firm reported its total sales at 3.73 billion euros, compared with 3.57 billion euros, reported last year.



The company's defense & security segment registered sales of 1.95 billion euros, versus 1.94 billion euros, reported a year ago. The sales at digital identity & security division also moved up to 739 million euros as against 636 million euros, recorded for the previous year quarter.



However, the total order intake for the period dipped to 3.03 billion euros, from last year's 3.15 billion euros.



Looking forward, for the fiscal 2022, the Group expects its sales to be in the range of 16.6 billion euros - 17.2 billion euros. It also projects an EBIT margin from 10.8 percent to 11.1 percent.







