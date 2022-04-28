

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German eye-wear company Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) on Thursday said its pre-tax profit in the first quarter increased 18.8% year-on-year to 49.6 million euros.



Net income for the quarter increased 18.7% from last year to 34.2 million euros.



Consolidated sales in the first quarter rose 8.5% to 414 million euros.



Across Europe, the company delivered more than 1 million parcels, about 30% rise from last year.



'The Fielmann Group will benefit disproportionately from a normalisation of the environment. We are going to invest about €100 million in 2022 and expect strong growth for the full year. Our guidance of up to 10% sales growth and notable margin improvement is contingent on the assumption that neither restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic nor protracted consequences of the war are significantly affecting our business outside Ukraine,' said Fielmann.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIELMANN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de