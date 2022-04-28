

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN, SNN), a U.K.-based medical technology business, reported that its first quarter revenue was $1.306 billion, up 5.9% on an underlying basis. Reported revenue growth was 3.3% including a -2.6% headwind from foreign exchange.



The company said it is on track to meet its full year guidance for 2022, which is unchanged.



For 2022, the company targets underlying revenue growth of 4.0% to 5.0%. On a reported basis the guidance equates to a range of around 1.3% to 2.3%, with a foreign exchange headwind of 270bps based on exchange rates prevailing on 22 April 2022.



The company noted that a final dividend of 23.1 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 will be paid on 11 May 2022 to shareholders.







