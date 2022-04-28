

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L) reported an underlying profit before tax of 730 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 5 March 2022, up 104% from last year, which included substantial COVID-19 costs. Underlying earnings per share was 24.5 pence compared to 11.4 pence. Retail sales including fuel was up 3.4%, for the fiscal year. Excluding fuel, sales were down 2.6%. Excluding VAT, Group sales were up 2.9%.



Fiscal year pretax profit was 854 million pounds compared to a loss of 164 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 28.8 pence compared to a loss of 9.4 pence.



Fiscal year Group sales, excluding VAT, was 29.89 billion pounds compared to 29.05 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 9.9 pence per share. This brings the full-year dividend to 13.1 pence per share, a 24% increase.







