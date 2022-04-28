

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWY.PK), a German workplace solutions provider, said on Thursday that it has formed 'c-a-r-e, a sustainability program' to emphasize the connection between business model, product promises, and corporate to boost its efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2025.



With c-a-r-e, TeamViewer will manage its sustainability activities under one roof, defining clear commitments, targets, and measures to boost its efforts to achieve sustainability.



The name c-a-r-e narrates the company's sustainability priorities including, Climate neutrality, Access to technology, Reduced emissions and Equality.







