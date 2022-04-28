

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $223 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $2.39 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $223 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $2.39 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



