

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $155.8 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $451.0 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $347.4 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $4.45 billion from $3.72 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $155.8 Mln. vs. $451.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.45 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 to $10.50



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de