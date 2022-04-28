

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $119.8 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $97.7 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $122.0 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $977.7 million from $769.0 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $119.8 Mln. vs. $97.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $977.7 Mln vs. $769.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.35 to $3.55



